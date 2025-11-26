Romanian government restricts exception in the pension-wage cumulation ban bill

Romanian government restricts exception in the pension-wage cumulation ban bill. The revised bill that bans the cumulation of the public pension of a special (non-contributive) nature with a wage paid in the budgetary sector, currently available for public debate, will be amended so as to restrict the exceptions provisioned in the original form, labor minister Florin Manole (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]