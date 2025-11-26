Romanian business community urges authorities to cancel minimum turnover tax
Nov 26, 2025
Romanian business community urges authorities to cancel minimum turnover tax.
The Romanian business community reiterated its firm call to decision-makers to eliminate the minimum turnover tax (IMCA), in view of the discussions on the construction of the state budget for 2026, according to a statement signed by more than 100 employers' federations, business associations, (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]