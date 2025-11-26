Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Bucharest’s premium home prices double amid extremely limited supply
Nov 26, 2025
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Bucharest’s premium home prices double amid extremely limited supply.
Prices in Bucharest’s premium residential market have doubled over the past few years, reaching record highs amid a severe shortage of supply in the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said. Areas such as Prim?verii, Kiseleff, Aviatorilor, and Doroban?i continue (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]