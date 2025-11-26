The varied depictions of the traditional blouse ia on display in Bucharest exhibition

The varied depictions of the traditional blouse ia on display in Bucharest exhibition. The exhibition RomanIa – Identity representation of traditional dress in art, currently on view at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR), gathers a variety of artistic representations of the traditional blouse ia, from painting and sculpture, to drawing, photography, installation, film, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]