EBRD Grants EUR192M Financing Package For Construction Of Three Solar Power Plants In South-Eastern Romania. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting Romania’s energy transition with a EUR192 million financing package for the construction of three new solar power plants in south-eastern Romania, the bank announced on Thursday (Nov 27). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]