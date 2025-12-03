IULIUS Secures Over EUR305M Syndicated Loan Facility To Reconfigure Palas Iasi Complex, Support Ongoing Projects

IULIUS Secures Over EUR305M Syndicated Loan Facility To Reconfigure Palas Iasi Complex, Support Ongoing Projects. IULIUS, a leading mixed-use project developer in Romania, has secured a EUR305 million syndicated loan facility, which will be used for the reconfiguration project at its Palas Iasi mixed-use complex and the implementation of the company's projects under development. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]