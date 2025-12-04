Food Angels Hub: Investors’ network launches in support of HoReCa, food industry businesses in Romania

Food Angels Hub: Investors’ network launches in support of HoReCa, food industry businesses in Romania. Ten entrepreneurs and executives have launched Food Angels Hub, a community of investors dedicated to the food sector. The aim of the hub is to “develop and scale functional and profitable companies in the food, hospitality and food-tech sectors” and “turn Romania into a reference point for (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]