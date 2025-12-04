 
The first robotic store in the country, 100% Romanian and available 24/7. Premium facilities by integrating an automated shopping service for residents
Bucharest, December 4, 2025 – RBJ – The first robotic store in the country and available 24/7 was inaugurated in Liziera de Lac, the premium residential complex developed by Liebrecht & wooD, located less than 20 minutes from the Pallady area. The innovative store is called Proximart, offers (…)

Flip.ro Reports RON76M Black Friday Sales In 2025 Flip.ro, an online platform for refurbished products, owned by eMAG group, registered sales of over RON76 million during the 2025 Black Friday sales campaign that ran for one month in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Greece, the company said in a statement.

Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari Acquires Campion Broker Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari has signed an agreement to fully acquire Campion Broker, one of Romania’s largest insurance brokerage companies. .

Statistical Office: Romania Retail Sales Up 1% YoY In January-October 2025 Retail sales volume in Romania (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 1% in unadjusted data and by 1.5% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, in January - October 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, data from the country’s statistical (…)

Romanian State Readies Full Takeover Of Bucharest Airports National Company Romania's Ministry of Transport on Friday (Dec 5) made a decisive step towards the full takeover of Compania Nationala Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA (CNAB) - the Bucharest Airports National Company - by convening the company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) for January 8, 2026, (…)

Romanian film review - Dracula, Miriam R?ducanu - Rigor and Sense, Internal Zero I am a bit late to the party, but I have thoughts (and concerns) on Radu Jude’s much talked-about Dracula, and even more thoughts (and compliments) on other films that I fear might have gone under the radar a bit. Let’s go! There is no more recognizable marketing asset for the local tourism (…)

Romania Conducts 11th IPO For Fidelis Government Bonds In 2025 In December 5-12 Period Romania's finance ministry is conducting the 11th public offering for Fidelis government bonds in 2025, on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), between December 5 and 12.

Statistical Office Confirms Romania's 1.6% GDP Growth In Q3/2025 vs Q3/2024 Romania's economy grew by 1.6% in unadjusted data and by 1.4% in seasonally adjusted data in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024, provisional (1) estimates from the country's statistics office INS show on Friday, Dec 5.

 


