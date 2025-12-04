The first robotic store in the country, 100% Romanian and available 24/7. Premium facilities by integrating an automated shopping service for residents



Bucharest, December 4, 2025 – RBJ – The first robotic store in the country and available 24/7 was inaugurated in Liziera de Lac, the premium residential complex developed by Liebrecht & wooD, located less than 20 minutes from the Pallady area. The innovative store is called Proximart, offers (…)