Fitch affirms BBB-/negative rating for Romania's leading lender Banca Transilvania

Fitch affirms BBB-/negative rating for Romania's leading lender Banca Transilvania. Fitch Ratings on December 4 affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Romania's largest lender, Banca Transilvania (BVB: TlV), at BBB- with a negative outlook, in line with the country's sovereign rating. The price of the bank's shares rose 1.2% on the day the rating agency (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]