Romanian cheeses win three gold medals at Concours International de Lyon 2025

Romanian cheeses win three gold medals at Concours International de Lyon 2025. Romanian producers from Timi? and Tulcea claimed three gold medals at the 2025 edition of the Concours International de Lyon, one of Europe’s leading cheese and dairy competitions. Held in Lyon, the event brought together products from 15 countries and awarded a total of 680 medals, including (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]