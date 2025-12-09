Business news of the day: The Americans from CRML and the Factory of Processing Uranium Concentrators SRL (FPCU) from Romania have signed an agreement to create a joint venture (JV) in participation (50%-50%) for the development, financing and commissioning of a state-of-the-art European rare earths processing facility in Romania



Business news of the day: The Americans from CRML and the Factory of Processing Uranium Concentrators SRL (FPCU) from Romania have signed an agreement to create a joint venture (JV) in participation (50%-50%) for the development, financing and commissioning of a state-of-the-art European rare earths processing facility in Romania.

New York, December 09, 2025 – Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp.” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced that it has executed the Term-Sheet for creating a 50%-50% joint venture (JV) between CRML and Fabrica de Prelucrare a (…)