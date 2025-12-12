Statistical Data: 40,322 Housing Units Delivered In Romania YoY In January-September 2025, 4.7% Fewer YoY

A total of 40,322 dwellings were put into use in Romania in the first nine months of 2025, fewer by 1,990 units (-4.7%) than a total of 42,312 units delivered in the same period of 2024, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Friday (December 12), citing provisional data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]