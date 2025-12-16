5 to go Eyes 18% Turnover Growth In 2025 To EUR65M

Coffee shop chain 5 to go expects to end 2025 with a turnover of almost EUR65 million, up 18% versus 2024 when it exceeded the EUR55 million threshold. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]