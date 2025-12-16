E-Commerce Platform Gomag Set To End 2025 With EUR5M RevenueSilkWeb SA, the Romanian company that operates the Gomag e-commerce platform, will end 2025 with EUR5 million revenue, an increase of about 38% compared with 2024, when revenue stood at more than EUR3.6 million and the net profit at almost EUR600,000.
Prysmian 2024 Turnover Down 11.6% To RON1.587BPrysmian Cabluri si Sisteme, part of Italian group Prysmian, ended 2024 with a turnover of RON1.587 billion (EUR319 million), down 11.6% from RON1.797 billion (EUR363.4 million) reported in 2024, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily, based on finance ministry data.
Gucci Returns To Romania After Four-Year HiatusFashion brand Gucci, owned by the Kering Group, one of the largest actors in the luxury industry in the world, is returning to Romania in the TOFF Galleries department store in the Stirbey Palace on Calea Victoriei, a project of Israeli’s Hagag. The owners of the TOFF Galleries, the Coman (…)