Romanian retail investors’ interest shifts to long-term, euro-denominated state debt

Romanian retail investors’ interest shifts to long-term, euro-denominated state debt. Romanians purchased RON 1.49 billion (nearly EUR 300 million) under the last Fidelis issue this year, organised by the Treasury in December, with over two-thirds of the money being placed in euro-denominated debt and more than one-third of the total being placed in long-term 10-year (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]