December 17, 2025

Literary map: Project showcasing places featured in fiction to expand from Bucharest to Bra?ov, Ia?i
Literary map: Project showcasing places featured in fiction to expand from Bucharest to Bra?ov, Ia?i.

Harta Literar? (The Literary Map), a project highlighting real-world places featured in fiction works, will expand next year from Bucharest to Bra?ov and Ia?i after receiving funding from Romania's National Culture Fund (AFCN). Bucharest was the first city covered by the map, with more than 300 (…)

E-Commerce Platform Gomag Set To End 2025 With EUR5M Revenue SilkWeb SA, the Romanian company that operates the Gomag e-commerce platform, will end 2025 with EUR5 million revenue, an increase of about 38% compared with 2024, when revenue stood at more than EUR3.6 million and the net profit at almost EUR600,000.

Sale Of Carrefour Operations In Romania In Really Advanced Talks French-held Carrefour Group is in advanced talks with Romanian entrepreneurs Dragos and Adrian Paval, the founders of DIY retailer Dedeman, to sell their Romanian operations, ZF sources say.

Prysmian 2024 Turnover Down 11.6% To RON1.587B Prysmian Cabluri si Sisteme, part of Italian group Prysmian, ended 2024 with a turnover of RON1.587 billion (EUR319 million), down 11.6% from RON1.797 billion (EUR363.4 million) reported in 2024, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily, based on finance ministry data.

Gucci Returns To Romania After Four-Year Hiatus Fashion brand Gucci, owned by the Kering Group, one of the largest actors in the luxury industry in the world, is returning to Romania in the TOFF Galleries department store in the Stirbey Palace on Calea Victoriei, a project of Israeli’s Hagag. The owners of the TOFF Galleries, the Coman (…)

Eurostat: Romania Keeps Top Spot In EU In November 2025 With Highest Annual Inflation Of 8.6% Romania posted the highest annual inflation rate, of 8.6%, among European Union (EU) Member States, in November 2025 as well, data from the European statistical office Eurostat showed on Wednesday (December 17).

Carrefour Romania Reaches 200 Express Stores Carrefour Romania is speeding up the development of proximity store formats, reaching 200 Express stores after the opening of 27 such units in 2025.

Bolojan wants justice reform: There should be no statute of limitations for serious corruption cases Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan says that serious corruption cases should not be subject to a statute of limitations. Bolojan announced the formation of a working group for justice reform. 10,000 cases have been closed in three years.

 


