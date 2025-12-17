Southwestern Romania: Craiova International Airport inaugurates new passenger terminal
Dec 17, 2025
Southwestern Romania: Craiova International Airport inaugurates new passenger terminal.
Craiova International Airport will open its new passenger terminal on Thursday, December 18, completing a major infrastructure investment aimed at significantly expanding capacity and improving air connectivity in southwestern Romania. It is part of a broader expansion and modernization project (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]