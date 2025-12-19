Over half of Romanians dissatisfied with the healthcare system, survey shows
Dec 19, 2025
Around 52% of Romanians say healthcare in the country is unsatisfactory, below the EU average of 58%, according to new data from the STADA Health Report. Although this percentage indicates a slight improvement compared to the 56% recorded in 2024, the current level of satisfaction has dropped (…)
