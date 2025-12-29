Transgaz, Banca Transilvania Agree To Extend RON300M Financing Contract By Two Years

Transgaz, Banca Transilvania Agree To Extend RON300M Financing Contract By Two Years. State-run national gas transmission system operator Transgaz (stock symbol: TGN) and lender Banca Transilvania (stock symbol: TLV) have agreed on Monday (Dec 29) to extend a RON300 million loan by two years and to reduce the loan margin, the company has announced in a stock market released on (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]