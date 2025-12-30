Bucharest’s Christmas markets attract over 1.5 million visitors in 2025, City Hall says

Bucharest’s Christmas markets attract over 1.5 million visitors in 2025, City Hall says. More than 1.5 million people visited the Christmas markets organized by the Bucharest City Hall during the 2025 holiday season, the institution announced. The Christmas celebrations spanned 30 days and took place across three major locations in the capital, featuring dozens of live concerts, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]