The number of Romanians leaving the UK exceeds that of Poles. Unfortunately, the authorities in Bucharest remain indifferent to this massive migration phenomenon



Bucharest, January 2, 2026 – By Constantin Radut – According to the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the United Kingdom at the end of 2025, the number of Romanians who left the United Kingdom significantly exceeded the number of Poles, becoming the EU (…)