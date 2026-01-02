 
Bucharest, January 2, 2026 – By Constantin Radut – According to the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the United Kingdom at the end of 2025, the number of Romanians who left the United Kingdom significantly exceeded the number of Poles, becoming the EU (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Miru??: An aircraft is ready to depart for Lausanne. It will transport six young people to Paris A Ministry of National Defense aircraft is ready to take off for Lausanne, from where it will transport six young people with severe burns, injured in the fire in Crans-Montana, to hospitals in Paris, announced Defense Minister Radu Miru??.

Large avalanche in the F?g?ra? Mountains, accidentally triggered by two skiers Two skiers accidentally triggered a large avalanche in the F?g?ra? Mountains on Friday.

New Ro-Alert message in Tulcea. Drones at the Romanian border The Ministry of National Defense announced that the surveillance system identified aerial drones launched by the Russian Federation toward Ukrainian ports on the Danube near the Romanian border.

Three-month ROBOR Ends 2025 At 6.14%, After Starting Year At 5.92% Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, as well as for companies' leu-denominated loans, stood at 6.14% per annum in the last banking day of 2025, the same as on December 30 and (…)

Ivan, after six months at the Ministry of Energy: We have avoided a disaster for the economy Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan says that, six months after taking office, he has managed to stabilize the energy market, avoid significant price increases for the population and the economy, and accelerate investments and payments to beneficiaries.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Ends 2025 On A High Note After Best Year Since 2009 The year 2025 was spectacular and memorable for Bucharest Stock Exchange investors, both the approximately 300,000 who invest directly and the 8.2 million from pension funds and several hundred thousand from mutual funds, as the main index BET closed at an all-time high of 24,439 points, 46% (…)

Sorin Grindeanu: 2025, a year with many challenges. 2026 will not be an easy year either 2026 will not be an easy year either, says PSD president Sorin Grindeanu, in a review of the year that is coming to an end.

 


