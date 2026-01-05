Freedom24 Sees 9% Wider Client Base In Romania In 2025; Set To Open Office In Bucharest In 2026

Freedom24 Sees 9% Wider Client Base In Romania In 2025; Set To Open Office In Bucharest In 2026. Freedom24, a licensed European online broker that provides investors across the European Union with access to major stock markets in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, reported a 9% increase in its client base in Romania in 2025, up to more than 4,300 investors, per company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]