Announced government ordinances signal easing fiscal pressure in 2026, PwC Romania says

Announced government ordinances signal easing fiscal pressure in 2026, PwC Romania says. A series of announced government ordinances signal that fiscal pressure could be reduced starting in 2026, through the reduction and elimination of certain taxes applied to companies, despite the looming budget deficit, according to an analysis carried out by PwC Romania. â€œHalving the minimum (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]