 
Romaniapress.com

January 9, 2026

Petal Husi Submits Preventive Concordat Plan, Enters Negotiations With Creditors
Jan 9, 2026

Petal Husi Submits Preventive Concordat Plan, Enters Negotiations With Creditors.

Petal Husi (stock symbol PETY), which desigs and manufactures oilfield equipment, industrial valves and fittings, has submitted a preventive concordat plan within the procedure approved by the Vaslui Tribunal, the company has announced in a stock market report sent to the Bucharest Stock (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Government Approves Buying Fondul Proprietatea's 20% In Aeroporturi Bucuresti The Romanian government via the Transport Ministry approved the acquisition of the 20% in Compania Nationala Aeroporturi Bucuresti (National Company Bucharest Airports - CNAB) held by Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) in the General Meeting of Shareholders of January 9, 2026.

Romania Assembled Over EUR13.5B Worth Of Cars In 2025 Romania’s auto industry ended 2025 with a total production of 545,510 cars, 2.6% fewer than the 560,102 assembled in 2024, data centralized by Romania’s carmaker association ACAROM show.

Foraj Sonde Videle Reconsiders Dividend Value Foraj Sonde Videle (FOJE.RO) is reconsidering the value of the dividends it plans to distribute, after having initially proposed record high dividends of RON40 million, had them approved by shareholders, and then returned with a proposition to cut them.

Eurostat: Romania Posts Worst Decline In Retail Trade Of All EU Countries In November 2025 Romania recorded the worst decline in retail trade volume of all the EU countries in November 2025, 4.6% compared with the year-earlier period, Eurostat data show. The only other countries to have recorded decline are Slovakia, Austria and Luxemburg.

Romania's Residential Market Sees Significant Price Growth In Q3/2025 Romania's residential market prices increased at a fast rate compared to the European average, according to Eurostat data for the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

Tesla Launches In Romania New Version Of Its Model Y Tesla, a leading American electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy company, is launching in Romania the Model Y Standard Long Range, the electric SUV that dominates the brand’s global sales.

Romgaz Makes RON150M Deposit With Vista Bank Romanian state-run natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG) on Jan. 9 made a term deposit in the amount of RON150 million with Vista Bank, the company has announced its shareholders in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (Jan. 9).

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |