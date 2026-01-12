AROBS Signs Two Digitalization Contracts with Romanian State Worth almost RON74M

AROBS Signs Two Digitalization Contracts with Romanian State Worth almost RON74M. AROBS Systems, a company part of AROBS Group, the largest Romanian-held tech company listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has signed two digital transformation contracts with the Ministry of Health and the National House of Public Pensions, financed through the National Recovery and (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]