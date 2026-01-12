INS: Total Monthly Average Income In Romania At RON9,420/Household And RON3,789/Person In Q3/2025, Up 0.9% vs Q2/2025



The total monthly average income in Romania stood at RON9,420 per household, in nominal terms, in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, representing RON3,789 per person, which is 0.9% lower both per household and per person compared to Q2/2025, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on (…)