Romania's Antitrust Body Slaps Eight Companies With EUR32M Fine For Anti-Competitive Agreement On Labor Market
Jan 12, 2026
Romania's Antitrust Body Slaps Eight Companies With EUR32M Fine For Anti-Competitive Agreement On Labor Market.
Romania's Competition Council has fined eight companies a total of RON163.71 million (EUR32 million) for participating in an anti-competitive agreement aimed at dividing the labor market in order to limit employee mobility while keep human resource costs low.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]