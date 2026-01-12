Romania's Antitrust Body Slaps Eight Companies With EUR32M Fine For Anti-Competitive Agreement On Labor Market

Romania's Competition Council has fined eight companies a total of RON163.71 million (EUR32 million) for participating in an anti-competitive agreement aimed at dividing the labor market in order to limit employee mobility while keep human resource costs low. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]