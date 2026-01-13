Power Cables Producer PGA Electric Set to Invest EUR8M To Boost Production Capacity by 50%
Jan 13, 2026
Aluminum power cable producer PGA Electric, controlled by entrepreneur Bogdan Bumbuk of Baia Mare, will in 2026 implement a EUR8 million investment program, funded from own sources, in the wake of which the area of its plant will double to 10,000 square meters and production capacity will rise (…)
