Power Cables Producer PGA Electric Set to Invest EUR8M To Boost Production Capacity by 50%

Aluminum power cable producer PGA Electric, controlled by entrepreneur Bogdan Bumbuk of Baia Mare, will in 2026 implement a EUR8 million investment program, funded from own sources, in the wake of which the area of its plant will double to 10,000 square meters and production capacity will rise (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]