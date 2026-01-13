First gas from Black Sea’s Neptun Deep project expected in 2027, minister says

First gas from Black Sea’s Neptun Deep project expected in 2027, minister says. The first molecule of natural gas from the Black Sea could be extracted in the first half of 2027, energy minister Bogdan Ivan said on Monday, January 12, citing faster-than-expected progress on the Neptun Deep offshore project. Speaking after a meeting of the National Energy Command, he said (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]