AUR MEPs: Ursula von der Leyen has no legal mandate to sign the MERCOSUR Agreement
Jan 13, 2026
AUR MEPs accuse the European Commission of preparing the signing of the EU-MERCOSUR Agreement without a legal mandate from the EU Council and warn that Ursula von der Leyen does not have the right to initial the document in the absence of a formal decision by the ministers of the member states.
