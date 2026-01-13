AUR MEPs: Ursula von der Leyen has no legal mandate to sign the MERCOSUR Agreement

AUR MEPs: Ursula von der Leyen has no legal mandate to sign the MERCOSUR Agreement. AUR MEPs accuse the European Commission of preparing the signing of the EU-MERCOSUR Agreement without a legal mandate from the EU Council and warn that Ursula von der Leyen does not have the right to initial the document in the absence of a formal decision by the ministers of the member states. [Read the article in Mediafax]