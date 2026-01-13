Major real estate investors in Romania expect rental growth, demand stabilization for new spaces in 2026

Major real estate investors in Romania expect rental growth, demand stabilization for new spaces in 2026. Major real estate investors in Romania expect rents to continue rising in 2026, particularly in the office segment, while demand for new spaces is set to stabilize rather than expand, according to the latest “Real Estate Investors Sentiment Barometer” published by Cushman & Wakefield (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]