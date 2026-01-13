Presence of horned dinosaurs in Europe confirmed by study that included University of Bucharest

Presence of horned dinosaurs in Europe confirmed by study that included University of Bucharest. A new study published in the prestigious journal Nature in collaboration with a researcher from the University of Bucharest has proven that ceratopsians, the so-called “horned dinosaurs” belonging to the Late Cretaceous period, actually reached Europe. The study was carried out by a team of (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]