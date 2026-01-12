Benjamin Turquin, BRD Asigur?ri de Via??: Life insurance is moving to become a key part of financial planning in Romania



As Romania’s life insurance market gradually moves out of the shadow of low penetration, digital innovation and changing consumer expectations are reshaping the industry. At BRD Asigur?ri de Via??, this transformation has been a strategic priority under the leadership of Benjamin Turquin, who (…)