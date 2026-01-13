Eurostat: Romania Posted The Highest Current Account Deficit In The EU In Q3/2025

Romania recorded the highest current account deficit among the European Union member states in the third quarter of 2025, amounting to EUR8.3 billion, which is similar to the EUR8.2 billion level reported in the third quarter of 2024, per data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]