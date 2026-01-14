Central bank official estimates Romania's economic growth, public deficit better than expected in 2025

Central bank official estimates Romania's economic growth, public deficit better than expected in 2025. Romania's economy increased by more than 1% in 2025, and the public deficit remained below the 8.4%-of-GDP target, according to Eugen R?dulescu, adviser to central bank governor, cited by Ziarul Financiar. Most analysts estimate last year's economic growth stayed below 1% – an otherwise rather (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]