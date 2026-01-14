Erste expects fiscal consolidation and lower borrowing cost, but no rating improvement this year

Erste expects fiscal consolidation and lower borrowing cost, but no rating improvement this year. Romania's budget deficit will decrease from an estimated 8% of GDP in 2025 (better than the government's latest target) to around 6.4% of GDP this year (in line with the initial consolidation goals agreed with the European Commission) and the EU loans will ease the pressure on public funding (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]