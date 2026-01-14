 
Romaniapress.com

January 14, 2026

Allianz Risk Barometer: Cyber Ranks as Top Risk for Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year
Jan 14, 2026

Allianz Risk Barometer: Cyber Ranks as Top Risk for Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year.

Cyber, especially ransomware attacks, ranks as the number one risk for the fifth time in a row for companies of all sizes (42% of responses globally), but Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the biggest riser and jumps from #10 to #2 (32%), highlighting the emerging risks for companies in almost all (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Enery Starts Work On Ogrezeni, Giurgiu Hybrid Park With Solar Power And Battery Storage Austria’s Enery, an independent renewable energy producer in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) announces the start of the hybrid project in Ogrezeni, Giurgiu County, Romania, which combines electricity generation from photovoltaic sources with battery storage.

Romania's Antitrust Body Slaps Three Companies With RON8.29M Fine For Bid-Rigging Cartel In Road Maintenance Tenders Romania's Competition Council has fined three companies a total of RON8.29 million (EUR1.66 million) for coordinating their commercial policies in tenders organized by Romania's national road infrastructure administration company CNAIR for road maintenance contracts.

First Fidelis Edition In 2026: Romanians Can Buy Government Bonds In January 16- 23 Period Romania's finance ministry is conducting the first public offering for Fidelis government bonds in 2026, on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), between January 16 and 23.

Central Bank: Romania's Current Account Deficit Surges To EUR27B YoY In January-November 2025 Romania's current account deficit surged to EUR27.1 billion in January-November 2025, compared to EUR26.06 billion in the same period of 2024, central bank data showed on Wednesday (January 14, 2025).

Unionists in the Ministry of Agriculture criticize the MERCOSUR agreement and warn of the risks The Union of Employees within the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SIND-MADR) categorically opposes the signing of the MERCOSUR agreement, considering that it represents a major threat to Romanian farms, agricultural jobs and the food security of the population.

US Embassy responds to Nicu?or Dan: We support the resumption of the FLEX Program The US Embassy in Bucharest supports the resumption of the FLEX educational program by the President of Romania, Nicu?or Dan, in collaboration with the United States of America.

Tanczos Barna: The Government has started preparing the budget for 2026 The Government has started preparing the state budget for 2026, after several ministries presented their 2025 activity balance sheet, and the data indicate lower debts, record investments and the first expenditure cuts, announced Deputy Prime Minister Tanczos Barna.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |