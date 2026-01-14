Unionists in the Ministry of Agriculture criticize the MERCOSUR agreement and warn of the risks
Jan 14, 2026
Unionists in the Ministry of Agriculture criticize the MERCOSUR agreement and warn of the risks.
The Union of Employees within the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SIND-MADR) categorically opposes the signing of the MERCOSUR agreement, considering that it represents a major threat to Romanian farms, agricultural jobs and the food security of the population.
[Read the article in Mediafax]