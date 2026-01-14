Romania's Antitrust Body Slaps Three Companies With RON8.29M Fine For Bid-Rigging Cartel In Road Maintenance Tenders

Romania's Antitrust Body Slaps Three Companies With RON8.29M Fine For Bid-Rigging Cartel In Road Maintenance Tenders. Romania's Competition Council has fined three companies a total of RON8.29 million (EUR1.66 million) for coordinating their commercial policies in tenders organized by Romania's national road infrastructure administration company CNAIR for road maintenance contracts. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]