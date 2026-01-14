Deep-Tech Startup .lumen Teams Up With Arrow Electronics To Scale Production Of Its Glasses For The Blind



.lumen, the Romanian deep-tech startup behind the world’s first AI-powered glasses for the blind, has concluded a strategic partnership with Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW), global technology solutions provider, to scale intelligent guide glasses designed to replicate the key functions of a guide dog.