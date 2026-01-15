Park Properties partners with Romanian entrepreneur for SunLake Snagov high-end villas project

Park Properties partners with Romanian entrepreneur for SunLake Snagov high-end villas project. Real estate developer Park Properties, led by Alexandru M?n?il?, has partnered with businessman George Peltecu to develop SunLake Snagov Signature Collection, a high-end residential project featuring lakeside villas and a private marina. The construction is set to begin this spring, the company (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]