Romania today, read between the lines: what 2025’s books reveal about romanians’ new priorities. 5 out of the top 10 titles overall focus on health, emotional balance, and well-being.

BookTok is setting the bestsellers again: Animal Farm and 1984 rank high in Fiction, alongside two other “classics” boosted by TikTok. Fyodor M. Dostoevsky leads the authors’ chart in 2025. Ioana Pârvulescu is the best-selling Romanian author. The Little Prince, the undisputed winner in (…)