 
Romaniapress.com

January 15, 2026

Romania today, read between the lines: what 2025’s books reveal about romanians’ new priorities. 5 out of the top 10 titles overall focus on health, emotional balance, and well-being
Jan 15, 2026

Romania today, read between the lines: what 2025’s books reveal about romanians’ new priorities. 5 out of the top 10 titles overall focus on health, emotional balance, and well-being.

BookTok is setting the bestsellers again: Animal Farm and 1984 rank high in Fiction, alongside two other “classics” boosted by TikTok. Fyodor M. Dostoevsky leads the authors’ chart in 2025. Ioana Pârvulescu is the best-selling Romanian author. The Little Prince, the undisputed winner in (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

EC selects AREMIS and Archibus Solution Center Romania for digital workplace platform contract The European Commission (EC) selected a consortium formed by AREMIS and Archibus Solution Center Romania to provide professional services for its real estate and workplace management platform based on Archibus by Eptura, the partners announced on Friday, January 16. Under the Europe-wide (…)

Romania's Art Safari and Constan?a Casino announce new joint exhibition The Constan?a Casino, in partnership with Art Safari, announced a new exhibition titled “SHE: The Queen and the Sea,” dedicated to Queen Marie of Romania. The project explores the profound relationship between Marie and the Black Sea, “on whose shores the Queen enjoyed some of the most (…)

Romania Signs Second EIB Financing Contract For A1 Sibiu-Pitesti Highway Project Romania's Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare has signed a second financing contract with the European Investment Bank (EIB), in the amount of EUR500 million, for the Sibiu-Pitesti highway project.

Romania's Constitutional Court postpones again decision on magistrates' pensions The Constitutional Court (CCR) postponed a decision regarding the reform of magistrates’ pensions to February 11, invoking the need "to study more thoroughly" a report submitted on Thursday, January 15, by the High Court. The top court judges were initially supposed to rule on the issue on (…)

Registrations open for Romania Startup Awards 2026, including startups from Moldova Registrations have opened for the second edition of the Romania Startup Awards, a competition recognising the most innovative startups in Romania and the Republic of Moldova. Eligible startups can submit applications until February 25. The awards are organised by the Romanian Tech Startups (…)

Western Romania: Explosion at Lugoj police headquarters possibly caused by underground gas pipe The explosion that left three people injured and destroyed an annex of the Lugoj Police headquarters in western Romania may have been caused by an underground gas pipe, according to investigators. The building that housed the Criminal Records Office, which collapsed following the explosion, was (…)

SAFE: European Commission approves Romania's EUR 16.7 bln defense plan The European Commission (EC) approved Romania's national defense projects worth almost EUR 16.7 billion under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme, paving the way for low-cost, long-term EU loans aimed at strengthening military capabilities and strategic infrastructure. On January (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |