Gabriel Tironeac, VP of Innovation, ASSIST Software: AI and robotics only deliver value when built around the client



Gabriel Tironeac, VP of Innovation, ASSIST Software: AI and robotics only deliver value when built around the client.

As artificial intelligence and robotics become part of everyday business, the real challenge is no longer whether the technology works, but how it can actually help people do their jobs better or develop their businesses. For Romanian tech company ASSIST Software, that question sits at the (…)