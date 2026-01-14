Analysis: Cluj-Napoca remains Romania’s most expensive city for new homes at the start of 2026



Cluj-Napoca remains Romania’s most expensive city for new homes as the real estate market enters 2026 with higher prices but growing caution among buyers and developers, according to an analysis by Imobiliare.ro. While demand remains active, transactions are expected to take longer, the same (…)