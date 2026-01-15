OMV Petrom Constitutes Special Items Worth EUR420M for Q4/2025 In Wake of Negotiations with Romanian State for Oil Production Licenses Extension

OMV Petrom Constitutes Special Items Worth EUR420M for Q4/2025 In Wake of Negotiations with Romanian State for Oil Production Licenses Extension. Negotiations with the Romanian state that resulted, among others, in the extension of OMV Petrom’s production licenses by 15 years, are producing the first effects in the company’s balance sheet. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]