Global Volatility, U.S relations, and the Future of Work. Poland Organizes a Debate with Global Leaders in Davos



Global Volatility, U.S relations, and the Future of Work. Poland Organizes a Debate with Global Leaders in Davos.

Bucharest, January 15, 2026 – RBJ (Source: ?abka Group) – On 19 January, the World Economic Forum will begin in Davos. Poland will strengthen its presence at the heart of the global discussion. As part of the “Leaders Forum powered by Poland,” organized by the Centre for International Relations (…)