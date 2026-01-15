North Bucharest Investments: Strong demand at the start of the year and shrinking supply of move-in-ready apartments in northern Bucharest



Data published by ANCPI confirms that the Romanian real estate market is going through a phase of adjustment and maturation, with no signs of stagnation. In December 2025, a total of 56,203 properties were transacted nationwide, more than 6,000 above November levels, even though the volume (…)