Turkey reportedly plans fighter jet deployments to Romania, Estonia for NATO air policing

Turkey reportedly plans fighter jet deployments to Romania, Estonia for NATO air policing. Turkey plans to deploy fighter jets to Estonia and Romania as part of NATO’s enhanced air policing missions, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday, January 15, as reported by Reuters. The Turkish Air Force will reportedly conduct a four-month deployment in Estonia from August to November 2026, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]