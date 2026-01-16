EC selects AREMIS and Archibus Solution Center Romania for digital workplace platform contract

EC selects AREMIS and Archibus Solution Center Romania for digital workplace platform contract. The European Commission (EC) selected a consortium formed by AREMIS and Archibus Solution Center Romania to provide professional services for its real estate and workplace management platform based on Archibus by Eptura, the partners announced on Friday, January 16. Under the Europe-wide (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]