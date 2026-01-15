Statistical Office: Romania's Industrial Output Down 1.1% YoY In January-November 2025

Statistical Office: Romania's Industrial Output Down 1.1% YoY In January-November 2025. Romania's industrial output decreased by 1.1% in January-November 2025 in unadjusted data compared with the same period of 2024 and was down 0.5% when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Thursday (January 15). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]