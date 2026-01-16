Bucharest's Apollo111 cinema opens with program featuring Corneliu Porumboiu retrospective, Cristian Nemescu evening

Apollo111 Cinema, a project of cultural center Apollo111, located in downtown Bucharest's Universul Palace, is scheduled to open on January 29. The program of the first weeks will cover an evening dedicated to the late director Cristian Nemescu, a retrospective of the early films of Corneliu Porumboiu.